CMRL launches pink squad for women's safety at stations

CHENNAI: To provide a safe and secure commuting experience for women, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has launched a 'pink squad' with women trained in martial arts and self-defense techniques.

The women will be deployed in stations with high footfall and also will be traveling with women passengers during peak hours.

These changes are being implemented as per the women's safety survey conducted with 12,000 female travelers in June last year.

The CMRL press note stated, "It has become necessary to keep greater watch and vigil to prevent incidents of eve teasing and other offenses against women. The pink squad will cover this additional security requirement for women commuters."



"Apart from being well trained in martial arts and self-defense techniques, the pink squad members are also trained in customer service and communication skills, "the note stated.

For this purpose, as many as 23 women experts have been employed at present, and the numbers will be increased going forward," said officials.

The pink squad, which will act as a quick response team at the Metro platform and inside the trains will act as additional security besides full CCTV coverage of trains and stations, a 'passenger safety intercom' installed inside the trains, and a CMRL helpline 1860-425-1515 for prompt assistance.

Meanwhile, this initiative is a result of a four-month survey conducted on various parameters to improve the overall transit experience for female passengers, which was part of the ridership improvement programme by CMRL.

During the survey held last year, women commuters were asked on the frequency of ridership, safety while traveling, incidents of harassment, easy navigation of women-only compartments, installation of CCTV cameras, availability of feeding rooms at the stations, and safety while traveling early mornings and late nights.

The pink squad was launched by MA Siddique, MD, CMRL along with T Archunan, director (projects) and H Jayalakshmi, Chief Security Officer, CMRL.