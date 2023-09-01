CMRL launches first tunnel boring machine for corridor 4 at Light House

CHENNAI: The first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named Flamingo for underground Metro Rail construction in corridor 4 was launched at Light House on Friday morning. The tunnel construction by the TBM will begin for the length of 1.96 km from Light House to Thirumayilai.

Corridor 4 in the phase II construction is an east-west alignment for a length of 26.1 km connecting the beachfront from Light House station to Poonamallee Depot, consisting of nine underground stations and 18 elevated stations.

Corridor 4 underground part stretching over 10 km, originating from the Light House, while passing through Mylapore, Kutchery Road to areas like Alwarpet, Bharatidasan, Boat Club, Panagal Park and Kodambakkam.

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), for the construction of metro stations and tunnels, the contract has been bagged by ITD Cementation India Limited.

Two TBMs named Flamingo and Eagle will be launched at Light House and two TBMs named Peacock and Pelican will be launched at Panagal Park.

"TBM Flamingo launched in down line of corridor 4 will mine at a maximum depth of 30 meter below ground, starting from Light House station towards Kutchery Road and tentatively it will reach in Thirumayilai Station in one year and finally is expected to arrive at the retrieval shaft of Boat Club station in May 2026," stated the CMRL press note.