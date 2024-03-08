CMRL launches 24/7 Helpline for women on International women's day

CHENNAI: On International Women's Day, CMRL announced the launch of a Women's Helpline – 155370 to further strengthen its safety net for women.

The Women's Helpline Number 155370 is a 24/7 woman-operated service designed to provide immediate assistance and support to women commuters facing any distressing situations while travelling on the Chennai Metro.

This helpline offers a range of services, including emergency response, ensuring women have access to timely help whenever needed. Presently, this number is activated on the BSNL network and activation on other networks is in progress.

In addition to the new helpline, CMRL has already implemented several initiatives to ensure women's safety like pink squad, waiting area and signage, separate public toilets, feeding rooms.

CMRL takes safety measures within trains for women by providing Women's Coaches, Reserved Seating where eight seats in each coach are reserved for women, Wheelchair Accessibility, CCTV Surveillance throughout stations, trains and parking spaces.

CMRL also provide facilities like Zero-Tolerance Policy for sexual harassment, Chennai Metro Rail Limited Website, Employment Opportunities, Improved Accessibility, Well-Lit Pick-Up and Drop-Off Areas.