CMRL introduces U girder in corridor 3

CHENNAI: For the transportation and erection of a massive 30 metre U girder, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has introduced an advanced puller axle crane technology in corridor 3.

As per CMRL press note, the introduced U girder to a height of 20 metre crane technology is one of a kind introduced between Nehru Nagar and Sholinganallur by M/s L & T.

"The special fabricated trailer made solely for the OMR stretch with 12 axles each with eight tyres totalling to 96 tyres meticulously distributed across two axles, the puller axle not only emphasises a new benchmark in metro construction ensures optimal weight distribution, stability, and flexibility during the seamless transportation of the 185MT U girder, "the CMRL press note stated.

For advancing the Metro Rail construction work, the CMRL has issued a letter of award (LOA) to State Bank of India (SBI) for Rs 450 crore.

In the amount, Rs 150 crore has been allotted towards automated fare collection (AFC) machines in phase II between Koyambedu and SIPCOT. And, the rest Rs 300 crore has been allotted towards the procurement of 30 train cars for phase II transit.

"This is first of its kind that Chennai Metro has tied up with domestic commercial banks towards funding requirements of the phase-II construction work, " the CMRL press note stated.