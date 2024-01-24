CMRL introduces QR ticketing via WhatsApp at ticketing counters

CHENNAI: CMRL as parts of its efforts to green environment and digital initiatives has launched a new system of providing the QR ticket through WhatsApp to customers at the metro station ticket counter, a press release from CMRL said.

After receiving positive feedback from travellers, this ticketing service was expanded to all 41 stations which was previously available only at Koyambedu and Airport metro stations, the press release said.

The new initiative was inaugurated on Wednesday at Guindy metro station by Managing Director of CMRL, M A Siddique in which senior CMRL officials including K A Manoharan, Advisor (AFC and IT), Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations) also took part.

Passengers can input their mobile number at the counter using this approach. The ticket will be sent straight to the passenger's phone via WhatsApp as soon as they provide their mobile number.

The transaction is secure and the passengers' cell phone numbers are protected by data privacy since they are not kept in the CMRL system.

Through WhatsApp to get a QR ticket at the counter, the passsenger should inform the operator and enter the WhatsApp number that is mounted at the ticket desk.

Subsequently a QR code from the CMRL will be sent to the WhatsApp chat along with the ticket details, press release added.