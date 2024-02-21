CMRL introduces new payment options and group QR tickets for parking

CHENNAI: To make commuting effortless for Metro Rail passengers in all aspects, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday introduced additional payment options for parking facilities available with the stations and the introduction of single QRfamily tickets for group travellers.

The payment options made available for passengers are; the Singara Chennai Card/ National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and store value pass (SVP) QR in CMRL mobile application.



"The introduction of the additional payment options for its parking facilities marks CMRL as the first Metro transit in the country to implement parking payment through the NCMC. The idea was further developed by CMRL's in-house team in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), "the press note stated.



Also, as passengers traveling in groups are facing issues during automatic exit gates, CMRL has introduced 'single QR family tickets'.



"Instead of issuing individual QR tickets for each passenger, CMRL will now issue one QR ticket for multiple passengers. This convenient solution, developed in collaboration with M/s Ford Mobility, allows groups of up to five passengers to travel seamlessly through the Metro gates, simplifying the ticketing process and enhancing passenger convenience, "the press note added.

