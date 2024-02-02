CMRL introduces metro ticketing in ONDC network

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Ltd on Friday announced its collaboration with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), marking a significant milestone as the first Metro Rail service in India to join the ONDC Network.

With the Rapido, Namma Yatri, and redBus buyer apps on the ONDC Network, users may easily purchase single-journey and return-journey tickets for the Chennai Metro from Friday.

Additionally, Google Maps and PhonePe will also soon be able to offer these services, further enhancing customer convenience and choice.

Metro ticketing for every Metro that goes operational on the ONDC Network will be instantly available through ONDC Buyer apps, CMRL sources said.

"CMRL is now fully opening up access to its ticketing application service through its partnership with ONDC, enabling a variety of app developers to integrate their apps with the CMRL ticketing system," M A Siddique, managing director, CMRL said after the launch of innovative integration of metro services on the ONDC Network at Nandanam Metro.

"Other operators of para transit, metro rail, and metropolitan transport services would undoubtedly join the open network in the near future. As more app developers join the open network, we anticipate that innovation in integrated and multimodal transit solutions will be fostered," Siddique said.

A new era in digital mobility is being brought in by the seamless access to public transport that this integration of Metro services on the ONDC Network provides throughout major cities.

After Chennai, the metro services in Kochi, Kanpur, Pune, and other cities are about to join the network, increasing the efficiency and accessibility of urban transit for millions of commuters. This initiative not only simplifies the ticket purchasing process but also paves the way for a holistic, multimodal transportation experience. Users can have a seamless two-journey integrating several means of transport, such as First Mile (Auto), Middle Mile (Metro), and Last Mile (Auto), among others. Using a single app, one may schedule a bike, metro, and auto journey for their everyday commute, a CMRL press release said.