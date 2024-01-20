CMRL introduces last mile connectivity from Alandur to Nandambakkam IT park

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has introduced last mile connectivity from Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station to Jayant Tech Park, to aid the IT crowd.

The last mile connectivity was launched by CMRL at several IT parks across Chennai to support the employees' ride in Chennai Metro Rail. This has further helped in streamline transportation for city commuters from their workplace to the nearest Metro station.

Hence, as per CMRL press note, CMRL has collaborated with M/s Fastrack cabs to provide air-conditioned tempo travellers, accommodating 18 passengers per vehicle. Along with this, CMRL has also tied up with Jayant tech park, located at Mount Poonamalle High Road, Nandambakkam to provide Metro connect services.

"The route covers approximately 5 km each way, shuttling between Jayant tech park (Mount Poonamallee Road, Nandambakkam) and Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station. With an estimated travel time of 15 to 20 minutes, subject to road traffic conditions, the service aims to bridge the connectivity gap," stated the press note.

Further, the note added that Metro connect service is air-conditioned tempo travellers, each accommodating 18 passengers. "Operational from Monday to Friday, service timings are tentatively set from 07:30 am to 10:30 am in the morning and 05:30 pm to 08:30 pm in the evening, subject to adjustments based on demand, "the press note added.

Also, commuters can access the Metro connect service through the CMRL metro connect tab within the FastTrack cabs mobile application, available on both IOS and Android platforms. The cost for each ride is set at Rs 35, making it a cost-effective and convenient choice for daily travel.