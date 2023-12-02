CMRL details precautionary measures for NE monsoon

CHENNAI: For the northeast monsoon, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been initiating several precautionary measures.

As per the press note, to face rain-related challenges, CMRL is working in coordination with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to deal with any situation that may arise during the crisis management.

The following precautionary measures have been taken:

CMRL has deployed 350 water pumps with various capacities to constantly monitor rising water levels and to dewater flooded areas.

Further, the water discharge machines are stationed at the Metro stations; St. Thomas Mount, Koyambedu, Arignar Anna Alandur Metro, Wimco Nagar and Washermanpet.

Further, police personnel have also been deployed to monitor the areas where rainwater from the elevated track may flow into the tunnel track and to prevent anyone from diverting rainwater to that area.

Additionally, temporary retaining walls are also intact at the station entry points of Saidapet, AGDMS, Government Estate, Anna Nagar East and Anna Nagar Tower Metro stations, added the note.

And, a team is formed to monitor all Metro stations along with providing the helpline number 1860-425-1515 for the public.

"More than 200 workers are involved in the precautionary measures work. In addition, enough earthen bags and water discharge machines are kept ready to prevent rainwater from entering the stations. Employees and officials have been appointed to monitor all these works," detailed the note.

Also, monitoring officers have been appointed to ensure that there is no damage due to rainwater in the areas where work is being carried out in the phase 2 project.

Importantly, eight officers have been appointed from Madhavaram Milk Colony to SIPCOT Siruseri on corridor 3, six officers from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass on corridor 4 and six officers from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur on Corridor 5.