CMRL coordinates with GCC and police to remove abandoned vehicles and encroachments

CHENNAI: CMRL is building Underground Metro Stations in R.K. Salai, Thirumayilai, and Mandaveli, where Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) will be retrieved.

Traffic was rerouted at these areas as of July 1, 2024 a CMRL press release said.

Road users raised concerns about the deployment of traffic police, the repair of damaged roads, abandoned cars, and encroachment on inner highways and diversion routes.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, the Police, and CMRL are working together to address the problem of getting rid of encroaches and abandoned cars at these locations.

CMRL will place extra traffic marshalls at all intersections and diversion locations to support traffic police.

Currently, CMRL is in discussion with MTC to explore the possibility of introducing mini buses to reduce the inconvenience to the public.

CMRL has taken over road repair work, and the roads' good condition will be guaranteed. The work to repair the roads will be finished in a week.