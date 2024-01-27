CMRL construction: Traffic diversions near Royapettah

CHENNAI: In view of the proposed construction of the Thousand Lights under ground Metro Station on Whites Road by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions for a week from Sunday (Jan 28) on a trial basis.

Accordingly, there will be "No Entry" for vehicles from Pattulas Road - Whites Road junction to Whites Road - Thiru vi ka road junction.

One way traffic will be implemented from Whites Road - Thiru vi Ka road Junction to Whites Road - Pattulas Road junction.

Vehicles coming from Royapettah Tower Clock towards Anna Salai via Whites Road will be diverted at Pattulas Road - Whites road junction towards Pattulas Road to reach Anna Salai for their intended destination.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai towards Smith Road will be restricted and will have to take a right turn at Smith road-Whites road junction towards Satyam Cinemas.

GCTP appealed to motorists and vehicle users to cooperate.