CMRL completes casting of precast elements for Corridor 4 of phase 2 project

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) completed the casting of all precast elements for Corridor 4 (Lighthouse to Poonamalle bypass) of CMRL Phase 2 project between Poonamallee By-pass and Porur on Thursday.

This includes 2885 nos of precast elements consisting of U-Girders, pier arms, portal beams, and pier caps involving 18 different types which were cast at the M/s HEC- KEC consortium limited facility in Kolappancheri.

T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL, Sundaramoorthy Project Director, M/s KEC and Kandasamy vice president KEC international along with senior officials of General consultants and CMRL, contractor were present during the event.

The entire work was done without any major incident and those staff involved in safety were honoured.