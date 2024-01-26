CMRL celebrated 75th Republic Day

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) celebrated the 75th Republic Day at the Head Office Building on Friday.

The National Flag was unfurled and the parade salute was accepted by M A Siddique, Principal Secretary and Managing Director of CMRL, at the Metros head office building in Nandanam, Chennai.

During the Republic Day celebrations CMRL MD presented a certificate of appreciation and a memento to 145 CMRL executives as a way of honouring the workers who had completed their 10-year milestone service in CMRL.

In honour of Republic Day to promote sportsmanship among co-workers CMRL officials and staff participated in various sports.

MD of CMRL awarded prizes to 47 officials and staff for their achievements. 29 individuals who took part in the Metros Cultural Programme received prizes.

Rajesh Chaturvedi (Systems & Operations), H Jayalakshmi, Chief Security Officer, GC officials, senior officials and CMRL staff were present at the event.