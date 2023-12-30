CMRL begins tunnelling under Adyar River

CHENNAI: For the underground Metro Rail construction, a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) called "Kaveri" made an entry into Adyar River, marking the first-ever metro tunnel beneath its waters. This tunnelling is a way for connecting Greenways Road and Adyar Junction stations.

As per CMRL press note, TBM Kaveri started its journey in February 2023 at Greenways Road station in Corridor 3 contract TUO2 between Kellys and Taramani of Phase - II Chennai Metro Rail project.

"The two TBMs commenced from Greenways Road station to Adyar Junction station for 1.226 km and had already tunnelled 583 meters before diving into the Adyar riverbed, "added the press note.

Meanwhile, another TBM "Adyar", a partner of Kaveri TBM, follows closely at 250 meter and will join within 20 days.

Further, both TBMs will tunnel under DB Road and the Thiru Vi. Ka. bridge, reaching Adyar Junction station.

For the breakthrough of TBM, T Archunan, Director (Projects) along with Rekha Prakash, CGM (P&D), T Livingstone Eliazer, CGM (PP&D) and other CMRL officials and staff were present at the site.

Meanwhile, in phase 2, Corridor 3 is being constructed for the longest distance of 45.4 km from Madhavaram Milk colony to Siruseri Sipcot, spanning across the north to south direction of the city. And, corridor 3 has 28 underground stations and 19 elevated stations.