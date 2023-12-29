CMRL awards certification for quality and environment management systems

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is awarding certification for ISO 9001- quality management system and ISO – 14001 environment management system for its entire phase 1 operations and maintenance (O&M) operations.

As per press note, the entire department consists of 13 (O&M) operations such as train operations, rolling stock, signaling telecom, civil, tracks, E&M, IT, security, AFC, HR and admin and environment.

"For this, CMRL has earlier appointed a consultant to train its staff in ISO documentation and internal audit. The consulting agency has imparted ISO awareness training to 2361 field staff in CMRL, which also includes outsourced staff, " stated the press note.

A total of 29 CMRL executives and non-executives from various departments are qualified as ISO internal auditors and ISO lead auditors to ensure compliance to the ISO systems.

Meanwhile, the scope of ISO certification covers O&M of Chennai Metro phase-1 network comprising blue-line and green-line including elevated and underground Metro stations and Metro maintenance depots.

"The certification is valid for three years and a surveillance audit will be done by the agency every year. This ISO certification will help CMRL to further improve the quality of their services, "added the note.