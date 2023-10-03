CMRL assures road repair work to be completed within a week

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has confirmed that the repair work on Arcot Road, the main road connecting Porur, Vadapalani and Kodambakkam will be completed within a week.

As per the CMRL press note, contractor, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), is working on the road repair work in the areas such as Vadapalani, Saligramam, Valasaravakkam, Alwar Thirunagar, Karambakkam and Alapakkam.

As Arcot Road in the Valasaravakkam area has been damaged due to overflowing sewer water, occasional rains, and other departmental works on the roadside, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and L&T are working together to clean the sewage water that fills the manhole.

"In addition to road repair work, road levelling works will also be carried out on Arcot Road from Kodambakkam to Porur. Besides this, the contractor has also started the work of replacing the barricades near the end of the metro rail pillar works, "stated the press note.

Hence, CMRL plans to complete the work within a week.