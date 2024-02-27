CMRL associates with pvt hospital to launch AI integrated pharmacies at metro stations

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has associated with a private hospital to launch pharmacy outlets in 40 metro stations across Chennai. SIMS Hospital will launch SIMS Pharmacy outlets in metro stations and the first SIMS pharmacy was inaugurated at Vadapalani Metro Station on Tuesday.

Dr Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman of SRM Group, and T Archunan, IRSE Director, CMRL and Rajesh Chaturvedi, IRSEE Director were present at the inaugural. The Al-integrated pharmacies will offer home delivery with optimised inventory management, personalised customer experiences, enhanced customer service, and automated prescription processing.

















Users will also have the opportunity to effortlessly schedule appointments with renowned medical professionals from the comfort of their own homes. Adding to the convenience, SIMS Hospital management is thrilled to introduce its "Doctor on Wheels" initiative.

Through this, doctors will be able to reach patients in need, ensuring quality healthcare is more accessible than ever before. The pharmacy will provide free vital assessment test conducted by highly trained nursing staff. For the convenience of metro rail passengers, the hospital has established an exclusive Care Coordinator program.

The teleconsultation services will also be offered at Chennai's metro stations. Commenting on the occasion Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SRM Group stated that Chennai Metro commuters. will now have easier and more streamlined access to their medications. The initiative will make healthcare accessible and convenient for every commuter.

Dr. Raju Sivasamy, Vice-President, SIMS Hospital added that by integrating pharmacies into the metro network, we're creating a seamless healthcare experience for metro commuters.