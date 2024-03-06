CMRL assigns contract for electrical, mechanical works in corridor 5 for Rs 137 cr

CHENNAI: CMRL has assigned a contract for electrical, mechanical works in corridor 5 for Rs 137 crore.



For different electrical and mechanical works in corridor 5 construction, the Chennai Metro Rail has awarded the tender to Universal MEP Projects and Engineering Services Limited for the cost of Rs 137.86 crore.

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the tender was floated for the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and training of electrical, fire protection for 22 elevated stations from Koyambedu market Metro to Elcot Park Metro including viaduct between the stations in corridor 5 of phase II Metro Rail construction.

The contract agreement was signed by Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (systems and operations), CMRL and Jayant Deshpande, business development head, Universal MEP Projects here on Tuesday.

Among the three corridors in phase II, corridor 5, from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur is being constructed for a total length of 44.6 km with six underground stations and 39 elevated stations.