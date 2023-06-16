CMRL appoints consultants to develop land parcels to generate revenue

CHENNAI: CMRL appoints business development consultants to develop land parcels ranging from 3000 sq m to 10,000 sq m located adjacent few metro stations including Central Square, Wimco Nagar and Koyambedu Metro through a public-private partnership.



CMRL organised a meeting with empanelled business development consultant who will provide transaction advisory services including bid process management services for retail spaces inside the metro stations and for various land parcels in the presence of senior officials.



Dr Prasanna Kumar Acharya, director of finance, CMRL stated that the consultant is empanelled to enhance the CMRL non-fare box revenue by identifying the potential commercial retail operators who are looking for business opportunities or office space at various commercial spaces available with CMRL.



CMRL release said that the property development ranges from 3000 Sqm to 10,000 Sqm located adjacent to Nehru Park, Saidapet, Arumbakkam, Pachaiyappa's College, Central Square, Mannadi, Wimco Nagar and Koyambedu Metro Stations. Those who are interested may contact CMRL's business development wing or empanelled business development consultant for further information.

