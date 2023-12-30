Begin typing your search...

CMRL announces sponsored Metro travel for Vijay Antony's music concert

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced a sponsored round-trip metro journey for participants between their chosen destination and Nandanam station.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Dec 2023 4:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-30 16:15:45.0  )
CMRL announces sponsored Metro travel for Vijay Antonys music concert
X

Vijay Antony

CHENNAI: To provide effortless transportation for attendees of a music concert at YMCA ground, near Nandanam Metro station on December 30, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced a sponsored round-trip metro journey for participants between their chosen destination and Nandanam station.

As per the press note, for the Tamil music director and actor Vijay Antony's - live concert, participants can use the facility.

"Passengers can scan the unique QR codes, acting as Metro passes, distributed by the event organisers. These QR codes enable seamless entry and exit through automatic gates strategically positioned at the metro station's entry and exit points, " stated the press note.

"With just this one valid Metro pass QR code ticket, concert participants can effortlessly travel from their initial location to Nandanam Metro station and return to their destination, all without incurring any additional cost, " added the note.

ChennaiCMRLChennai Metro Rail LimitedMusic ConcertVijay Antony's Music ConcertYMCA Ground
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X