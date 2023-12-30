CMRL announces sponsored Metro travel for Vijay Antony's music concert

CHENNAI: To provide effortless transportation for attendees of a music concert at YMCA ground, near Nandanam Metro station on December 30, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced a sponsored round-trip metro journey for participants between their chosen destination and Nandanam station.

As per the press note, for the Tamil music director and actor Vijay Antony's - live concert, participants can use the facility.

"Passengers can scan the unique QR codes, acting as Metro passes, distributed by the event organisers. These QR codes enable seamless entry and exit through automatic gates strategically positioned at the metro station's entry and exit points, " stated the press note.

"With just this one valid Metro pass QR code ticket, concert participants can effortlessly travel from their initial location to Nandanam Metro station and return to their destination, all without incurring any additional cost, " added the note.