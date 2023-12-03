CMRL announces schedule change for Monday due to cyclone

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu government declaring holiday on Monday due to cyclone Michuang, the Chennai Metro Rail schedule has been changed for the day.

As per press statement from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the trains will operate from 5 am to 11 pm as per schedule. And, between 8 am and 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm, the trains will be available every six minutes.

Further, in the schedules between 5 am and 8 am, 11 am to 5pm and 8 pm to 10pm, the trains will be available every seven minutes. And, in the night between 10 pm and 11 pm, trains will be available every 15 minutes on Monday, added the press note.

Meanwhile, CMRL has announced that the parking facility at St.Thomas Mount Metro station has been temporarily closed till 10 am of December 5.

"The parking facility at St. Thomas Mount Metro Station will be temporarily closed until 10 am on December 5, 2023, due to heavy rains. Passengers are

urged to use the parking facilities at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro and Nanganallur Road stations during this period," CMRL note clarified.

It further urged passengers who have already parked at St. Thomas Mount Metro station to remove the vehicles earliest.

Meanwhile, the Chennai division of Southern Railway has confirmed that in view of Michaung cyclone on Monday, Sunday pattern of suburban train services will be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Sullurupeta, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu and MRTS sections.