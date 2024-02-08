CMDA to study social facilities for improving quality of life

CHENNAI: As a part of preparation of Third Master Plan (TMP) for the city, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to fully study the availability of social facilities and strategy to include them in the city development so as to improve the quality of life of the denizens.

According to a CMDA document, social facilities such as crèches, gyms, fitness parks, public toilets, co-working spaces, street cafés, working women’s hostels, co-living spaces, senior livings, safe home for women facing domestic abuse, public places for exhibition including modern urban amenities covering entertainment, leisure, nightlife facilities and safety provisions will attract skilled workforce.

“Such social facilities can often help people in networking and provide hang-out spaces as well. There are also sidewalks, courtyards, community gardens, and other spaces that invite people into the public realm,” the document said.

As a part of the study, CMDA will assess whether the available social facilities are adequate for the current population and whether these are accessible, in particular to people with disabilities, senior citizens, and LGBTQIA+ and are gender-friendly.

“Social facilities play a critical role in improving the quality of life of citizens. While the availability of an adequate number of educational, health, recreational, safety, and other community facilities is important, its spatial distribution would decide the ease of access and their quality would decide their effectiveness. Thus, the TMP would focus on the availability, access, and quality of the social infrastructure as constituents that would result in improved quality of life for its citizens,” the document said.

A consultant will be appointed to carry out the study and provide recommendations for improved access, increased quantity, and enhanced quality of social facilities in line with the emerging requirements of a vibrant and inclusive metropolis, which would form an input for the TMP. Meanwhile, CMDA held a discussion with Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT) students, who are undertaking a Directed Research Project focusing on aligning the climate action plan with the TMP.