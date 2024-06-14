CMDA to revamp space underneath Velachery flyover at Rs 20 crore

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to beautify the space underneath the Velachery flyover and facelift it into a recreational spot with public amenities at the estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.



An official said in a statement that though the Greater Chennai Corporation is maintaining the flyover, the CMDA will create a walking track under the bridge apart from an open gym and children’s play area.

“Tenders have been floated to carry out the work. As a part of the project, pillars of the flyover will be greened by growing creeper plants. In addition, seating arrangements for visitors will be provided. Sufficient LED lighting will be provided for illumination. The flyover will become a recreational spot for locals once completed,” the official added.

The space underneath the flyover will be useful to the MTC passengers as the Velachery bus stand is close to the flyover. As a part of the project, the bus stand will also be revamped with amenities like a waiting area, toilets, CCTV cameras, and a public addressing system.

Velachery flyover has two arms connecting Velachery Bypass Road with Tambaram Main Road and Tiruvanmiyur with Velachery Main Road. Both the arms of the Velachery flyover will be covered under the beautification project and the planning authority has estimated around Rs 20 crore for the project.