CMDA to increase workers to keep Koyambedu market clean

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), and Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments department Minister PK Sekarbabu said that the planning authority that maintains the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex (KWMC) will take measures to increase the number of conservancy workers to keep the market clean.

Apart from taking steps to keep the premises clean, the minister assured that steps will be taken to control stray cattle menace inside the market.

The market has 3,941 shops of which 992 shops are in the fruit market.

"It is learnt that the number of workers appointed by the contractor is not sufficient. Steps will be taken to increase the number. We have also decided to tag cattle roaming in the market and catch them if they are found straying in the market," Sekarbabu said after inspecting the fruit market inside KWMC, on Thursday.

As a part of flood mitigation works, the CMDA will also de-silt the existing storm water drain of a total length of 2.4 kilometers. "If the existing drain is insufficient, new drains will be constructed. The government has allocated Rs. 20 Crore to upgrade the market. Of the allocated amount, Rs. 13 Crore has been spent to renovate the entrance, construct a pumping station, installing lights and CCTV cameras apart from others," Sekarbabu added.

Meanwhile, the planning authority will also re-allocate shops that are vacant in the grains and fruit market by auctioning.

When asked about the relocation of the market, Sekarbabu clarified that the study is conducted only to analyze the pros and cons of shifting the market. "Final decision will be taken only if there are no negative impacts," he assured.

Also, the CMDA will take a decision on roadside vendors around the market without affecting the traffic movement as well as the livelihood of the vendors, he said.