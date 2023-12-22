CMDA seals unauthorised portions in the stilt floor of a building at Choolaimedu

CHENNAI: As part of efforts to curb the unauthorised deviated construction in the Chennai Metropolitan Area, CMDA has locked and sealed the unauthorised portion in the stilt floor of the building at Sowrashtra Nagar, Choolaimedu.

An official release said that the lock and seal of the building were done as per the provision of sections 56 and 57 of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act 1971.

The construction made at the site is unauthorised and the owners failed to restore the building as per the approved plan even after serving of the notice twice in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Market Management Committee of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex has sealed eight vegetable shops which did not renew licence from 2021 to 2023. These eight shops were part of 120 such shops in the market for which notices were served several times.