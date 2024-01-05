CMDA panel to look into Kilambakkam shortcomings

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which constructed the Rs 393 crore Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam, has formed a committee to study the shortcomings at the new facility even as HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu inspected the terminus on Thursday with complaints surrounding the terminus making headlines for poor planning and connectivity.

While the compound wall between the MTC terminus and the outstation terminus was demolished on Tuesday after many complaints, on Wednesday, the public staged a protest stating that the government buses were parked on avenue roads, adding to peak-hour traffic woes in the locality.

The CMDA committee, apart from its officials, will have representatives from Tambaram police and CUMTA (Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority). It will inspect the bus terminus and file its report based on which action will be taken, an official said.

Minister Sekarbabu, who interacted with commuters, asked them about the difficulties they were facing. Most of them rued that display boards were not properly located and there’s none to guide them on where to board the bus. They also requested the minister to deploy more staff and keep the washrooms clean throughout the day. Later, the minister went to the Help Desk and ordered the staff to give a patient hearing to commuters.

Interacting with the media, Sekarbabu said the terminus was inaugurated only after completing all the works. He also assured that buses will not be operated on the service road in the morning and evening, to avoid inconveniencing school students.