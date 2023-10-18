CMDA kick-starts workshops to prepare master plan

CHENNAI: As the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is gearing up to prepare the Third Master Plan for the city, the planning authority has received responses from 40,362 residents on the preparation of a vision document. Based on the vision document, the master plan will be prepared.

"In order to capture the aspirations of citizens, zonal-level public consultations were carried out throughout the Chennai Metropolitan Area by CMDA and 40,362 responses were received through various platforms, " a CMDA release said.

In continuation, a series of workshops with stakeholder departments covering the entire Chennai Metropolitan Area are proposed to obtain important inputs to ensure that the goals for the Third Master Plan are aligned with their expectations for the city over the next 20 years.

Following this, a one-day workshop for 'Urban Growth and Housing' and 'Traffic and Transportation' sectors was conducted, on Wednesday.

Transport department secretary K Phanindra Reddy, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, CMDA Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra and senior officials from various departments took part in the workshop.

It may be noted that the CMDA has commenced the process of preparing the Third Master Plan (2027-2046) for the CMA covering 1189 Sq.km and taken up various studies under the World Bank-assisted Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project (TNHHDP) as an input for the Third Master Plan.