CMDA invites pvt companies to carry out processing of banana-related waste in Koyambedu wholesale market complex

CHENNAI: In a bid to effectively recycle banana waste generated in Koyambedu wholesale market complex (KWMC), Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has invited private organizations and companies to carry out collection and processing of banana-related waste.



"Solid waste disposal involves numerous challenges including the mixed nature of waste, which necessitates source segregation, transportation to a suitable processing facility or landfill, compliance with waste management regulations and others. These challenges require a comprehensive strategy that integrates policy decision, infrastructure investment, community engagement, and technological innovation," CMDA said in a release.

The release added that the Market Management Committee (MMC) has taken up an initiative of calling for Expression of Interest (EOI) for the Collection and Processing of the banana waste. The initiative will be implemented on a revenue sharing model. The bids will be finalized after July 29.

This initiative aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability and waste management regulations by adopting sustainable waste management practices and aims to reduce organic waste deposits in landfills, the release added.

As per a CMDA document, around 200 tonnes of waste is generated every day in the market of which, 70 tonnes are banana-related waste.

In total, around 2,100 tonnes of banana waste is generated in the market. The wholesale market receives 6,500 tonnes of goods every day.