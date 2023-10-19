CMDA hands over fund to GCC to improve Truck Terminal in Madhavaram 

CHENNAI: CMDA and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department minister PK Sekarbabu handed over Rs. 43.05 Crore of CMDA's fund to the Greater Chennai Corporation, on Thursday. KN Nehru, Municipal Administration and Water Supply department minister received the cheque.

Of the Rs. 43.05 Crore, the Chennai Corporation will spend Rs. 30.30 Crore to improve infrastructure in the Truck Terminal in Madhavaram and remaining funds will be utilized to procure 51 Bobcat Skid Steer Loaders.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the departments to be ready with projects and detailed project reports soon after the announcements. Once the funds are allocated and orders issued, works should commence. Chief Minister also directed to start before the monsoon season," KN Nehru said during the event.

He added that the chief minister allocated Rs. 2,000 Crore for roads in Chennai and 5,000 roads have been repaired in the city.

Explaining about the monsoon preparedness, Nehru said relief centers are ready and steps have been taken to provide food to affected persons. More than 700 motor pumps are kept ready to remove water stagnation and water bodies have been desilted.

Meanwhile, PK Sekarbabu said that the Chief Minister directed to allocate funds to improve the Truck Terminal. The Bobcat Skid Steer Loaders will be used to remove garbage from narrow streets.

Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, Housing and Urban Development secretary C Samayamoorthy, CMDA Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra and other officials took part in the event.