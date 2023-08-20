CMDA awaits NHAI nod to start flood control works in Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: As water stagnation in front of under construction Kilambakkam bus terminus and on GST Road even for a short spell of rain affecting traffic movement severely, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is waiting for permission from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a culvert across the road.

A senior official attached to the planning authority, which is constructing the terminus, said that NHAI is delaying the permission for more than a month.

"We are planning to construct a culvert to carry rainwater from one side of the road to the other so that to prevent flooding on the road as well as in the terminus. We are expecting to get the nod in a week," the official said.

He added that apart from constructing a culvert, storm water drains will be constructed on both sides of the bus terminus to carry water.

"Once the approval is given by the NHAI, which is mandatory as the road is being maintained by the central authority, tenders will be floated for the culvert and storm drains," he said.

Noting that construction works are already underway for another storm water drain up to the railway line, the official expressed that works for culvert and drains will be finished in two months.

When asked about the delay in inaugurating the facility even after completion of majority of civil works, the official explained that the public will suffer if the terminus opened before providing sufficient flood mitigation works.

“The terminus will be opened for public use only after the completion of all the works. While planning the terminus, officials during the earlier regime missed to foresee such issues. This might be due to the budget constraint" he said.

It may be noted that the government has decided to name the new bus stand after former Chief Minister and DMK supremo M Karunanidhi and was slated to be opened in June.

But due to insufficient traffic management and flood management, the inauguration has been postponed.

To reduce traffic congestion in Koyambedu and surrounding areas, the bus stand is being constructed at Rs. 393.74 crore. Once opened, buses to southern districts will be operated from Kilambakkam.