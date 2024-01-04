CMDA allots Rs 20 cr for the first phase of railway station construction at Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: Days after the innaugration of the newly constructed Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam. Commuters have requested that a sub-urban railway station be constructed near the Kilambakkam bus terminus.

According to Daily Thanthi report, Southern Railways had invited tender for construction of a new railway station between Vandalur-Kilambakkam in October, last year.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has allocated Rs. 20 Crores allocated to Southern Railway for the project.

The CMDA has directed to complete the construction of the new railway station by the end of this year.

The railway station is equipped with 3 platforms to accommodate suburban electric trains.