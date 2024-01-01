'CMBT Metro station does not meet the harmonised guidelines and standards for accessibility'

CHENNAI: Though barrier-free accessibility is one of the major goals of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the transit and the access to the stations, still remains largely inaccessible for all, especially wheelchair users.

Several members of the Persons with Disability (PwD) have claimed that the Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro station is non-inclusive, causing great difficulty for Metro Rail users who depend on the transit.

Speaking to DT NEXT, Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user and a regular commuter said, "It is no doubt that the Chennai Metro Rail is the most inclusive as opposed to other transit services. However, it still fails in many areas and does not meet the harmonised guidelines and standards for accessibility."

Sathish says the CMBT Metro station in particular is causing immense hurdles for PwDs and especially those using wheelchairs. "The entrance of the CMBT Metro station is inaccessible. Every side there are bollards, placed at close proximity. Also, there are no ramps towards the entry of the CMBT station, which is closer to the bus stand."

Meanwhile, another wheelchair user explained the ordeal faced by at least ten PwDs on December 17, when CMRL announced Rs 5 ticket fare.

"Almost ten of us had gathered to travel in the Metro on Sunday. But, we were struggling to enter the station due to no ramps at the location. Later, I had to contact the station controller to help us climb the pavement to enter the station."

"The CMRL staff lifted us over the pavement to enter the station. Additionally, to access the station, we had to go a few feet ahead and take another route for entry. All this has caused trouble for us. Hence we urge CMRL for quick action in all Metro stations, "said a PwD.