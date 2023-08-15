CM warns of strict action over manual scavenging

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday cautioned that the government would initiate stringent action under relevant laws if conservancy workers are engaged for manual scavenging without due permission and safety gears.

CM Stalin, who ordered administrative sanction to procure 66 sewage treatment machinery at a cost of Rs 54.60 crore to eliminate manual scavenging, said that some private owners unilaterally engage conservancy workers to pump sewage out without safety gears and contribute to life loss.

Claiming that due action is being initiated by the Chennai Metro Water and local bodies against concerned owners under relevant laws, the CM said that stringent action would be initiated against owners and contractors if they were found engaging conservancy workers for pumping sewage out without proper permission and safety gears.

Reiterating that conservancy work must be undertaken in compliance with guidelines, the CM said that work orders have been issued to procure eight modern automatic sewer block removing machines. The state has launched an exclusive scheme to develop conservancy staff into entrepreneurs by getting them to utilise machinery and eliminate manual scavenging.