CM Stalin to open Kalaignar Centenary Super Tree Tower Park by month end

CHENNAI: The country's first-ever 'supertree tower park', named after late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at Cathedral Road here, will soon be open to the public.

According to horticulture officials, Chief Minister MK Stalin will unveil the Kalaignar Centenary Super Tree Tower Park later this month.

"The Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) has developed this park on par with the Royal Botanic Gardens, London and the Dubai Miracle Garden.Eighty per cent of the work on the treetower park is over. The rest we will complete in two weeks," an official with the State Agriculture Department told DT Next.

The park has among its highlights a glass house and supertree tower with viewing decks at an estimated Rs 14 crore at around 110 grounds land in Cathedral Road near Dr Radhakrishnan Salai. Various exotic flowering plants from abroad, including Singapore, will also be on display at the Rs 7-crore air-conditioned glass house. The 10-storeyed supertree tower that will come up here will be 105 feet in height.

This tower will have lift and air conditioning facilities and around 100 persons can view the entire Chennai city from this tower at a time. A horticultural museum is also getting ready with rare flowering plants and other flora.

The entrance of the park will flaunt granite slabs with details of the schemes initiated by former chief minister M Karunanidhi for the agriculture sector.

While Senganthal Park is located on the north side of the park, it has Semmozhi Poonga on its south. The Semmozhi Poonga and the Kalaignar Centenary Park are connected by a footbridge.

It was Chief Minister MK Stalin who laid the foundation stone for this park on February 29.