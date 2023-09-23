'CM Stalin should help Manipur students to pursue education in TN'

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Saturday urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to help the violence-hit Manipur students to pursue their education in Tamil Nadu.

"Sports and Youth Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had arranged facilities for ethnic strife-hit Manipur sportspersons and athletes to continue their training. It is a good gesture. I have another demand for Minister Udhayanidhi's father. He should help the Manipur students to pursue their education in the state. In Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan government has done it. We should also do it as it a Dravidian model government, " he said addressing the students of Loyola College at the valedictory of Ovations '23 here on Saturday.

Actor-politician also applauded the Loyola College management's decision to admit the strife-hit students from Manipur. "I appeal to other colleges in the state to take a cue from Loyola to extend the education for the Manipur students, " he said.

Haasan, who also interacted with the students and answered the questions, asked the students to enrol their names in the voter's list and appreciated those who had already done it. "You have attained the age to vote and decided who should govern you.You should think and be concerned about it. Youngsters should not follow the cricket, cinema, fashion and stock markets alone but also the daily affairs of the nation. You should be aware of the daily happenings around you. Voting once in five years is not enough but keep a tab on the developments, " he said, urging the students to take part in the grama sabha in their villages and area or ward sabhas in the cities to make those governing them accountable.