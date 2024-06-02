CM Stalin pours in praises for 18-year-old grandmaster Praggnanandhaa; pens heartfelt note

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday penned a heartfelt note to 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa who defeated Magnus Carlsen on Wednesday, for the first time in classical chess.

"Absolutely stunning performance by Praggnanandhaa at Norway Chess!

Defeating World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in Round 3 and World No.2 Fabiano Caruana in Round 5 in classical chess is an incredible achievement.

Welcome to the top 10, Praggnanandhaa! The entire chess world is in awe of your talent and skill." [sic] the Chief Minister tweeted.

Absolutely stunning performance by @rpraggnachess at #NorwayChess!



Welcome to the top 10, Praggnanandhaa! The entire chess world is in awe… pic.twitter.com/V9gI2DypKU — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 2, 2024

Praggnanandhaa defeated Carlsen with the white pieces in the third round of Norway Chess.

He had a fantastic game where he opened an advantage for himself from the very start and converted it successfully.

The win propels Pragg to the sole lead position with 5.5/9 points in the tournament.

On the other side of the chess table, his sister Vaishali R leads the women’s points table after defeating Koneru Humpy in their round-2 classical match earlier on Wednesday.

(Inputs from DT Next Bureau)