CM Stalin opens completed projects of GCC, Metro Water

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated completed projects including parks, drinking water, sewage projects and renovated school buildings in the city. He also laid foundation stones for various projects in Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has spent an estimated Rs 78.42 crore for 40 different works such as primary health centres, parks, playgrounds and renovation of corporation schools. Of which, at least Rs 13 crore was spent on 3 healthcare centres in Adyar and Thiru Vi ka Nagar zones.

The Corporation has also constructed additional parks in 20 places in OSR (Open Space Reserve) lands at an estimated cost of Rs 9.50 crore. It has been open to the public.

Similarly, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has completed the drinking water and sewage projects in various places such as Madhavaram, Alandur, Anna Nagar and Ramapuram. A total cost of Rs 204 crore spent on the projects and over 5 lakh people would be benefited through this scheme.

Stalin also inaugurated the 125 Metro Water-related projects finished in other districts including Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Dharmapuri and Namakkal at an estimated cost of Rs 258 crore.

The CM laid the foundation stone for 2 Metro Water projects for a total cost of Rs 278 crore. Of which, an integrated underground sewerage project will be built at a cost of Rs 196 crore which will benefit about 33,760 people in the Injambakkam. A comprehensive underground sewerage project will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 82 crore to benefit about 9,400 people in the Uthandi area.

Meanwhile, he also gave appointment orders to the post of office assistant field worker on compassionate basis to the heirs of 53 employees who had died during service in CMWSSB.