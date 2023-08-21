CM Stalin lays foundation stone for seawater desalination plant

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for the seawater desalination project at Nemmeli near Chennai, estimated cost Rs 4,276.44 crore. Once completed, it will be the largest drinking water project in Asia.

This project can supply water to the people of Tambaram corporation and 35 areas in the south-western part of Chennai. About 22.6 lakh people will be benefited through this project. The contractors have been instructed to complete the project within 42 months.

The project to make potable seawater was originally announced in 2003-2004 to alleviate the shortage of drinking water in Chennai.

Accordingly, desalination plants with a daily capacity of 10 crore litres (100 million litres) each have been set up at Minjur and Nemmeli.

These two treatment plants are meeting 20 per cent of Chennai's total drinking water needs.

The foundation stone for the second project in Nemmeli seawater desalination plant was laid in 2019 during Edappadi K Palaniswami's regime.

The works of this plant with a capacity of 15 crore litres (150 million litres) were being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 1516.82 crore.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, It is reported that all these works are nearing completion now.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is expected to inaugurate this 2nd phase sea water desalination project next month, reports added.

The 3rd new drinking water plant is going to be set up to purify and distribute 40 crore liters (400 million liters) of sea water on daily basis at a cost of Rs 4,276 crores.

The site for this new drinking water plant has been selected at Perur near Nemmeli.