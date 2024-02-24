CM Stalin inaugurates various projects including 150 MLD Nemmeli desalination plant

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the much waited 150 MLD Nemmeli desalination plant at an estimated cost of Rs 1,516 crore.

It is the third desalination plant in Chennai where at least nine lakh people will benefit in the southern part of the city.

In addition, the minister laid the foundation for the long pending biomining project in Kodungaiyur dumping ground of Chennai corporation at a total cost of Rs 640 crore in six packages.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has built an intermediate water distribution station at Shollinganallur along with a pipeline of 48.10 kilometers.

The pipeline will transport the treated water from the plant to the distribution station and the water will be supplied to several areas of south Chennai including Velachery, Alandur, St Thomas Mount, Medavakkam, Kovilambakkam, Nanmangalam and Madipakkam. Over 9 lakh people will be benefited through the desalination plant, stated an official release.

It is noted that the third desalination plant in the city after the 100 MLD plant in Minjur and 110 MLD plant in Nemmeli.

The Chief Minister has inaugurated 7 completed projects at a total cost of Rs 129.50 crore by the CMWSSB. Also, various projects have been completed in Tamil Nadu at Rs 533.11 crore including a 20.72 MLD sewage treatment plant in Tirupathur district at an estimated cost of Rs 217.13 crore.

CM also inuagurated several civic developmental projects at a total cost of Rs 70.79 crore such as public health centers in Teynampet zone (zone 9), 24x7 Integrated Command and Control Centre, Disaster Management Centre, Information Technology (IT) Department and Geographical Information System (GIS) Departments at Ripon Buildings.

CM Stalin also laid the foundation to start the biomining project in the Kodungaiyur landfill at an estimated cost of Rs 648.38 crore. Out of the Rs 640 crore worth project which has split into six packages.

CMWSSB will carry out three new projects at an estimated cost of Rs 101.26 crore. In addition, the municipal administration stated that 23 projects worth Rs 813.85 crore will be taken over in several districts of Tamil Nadu.

Water Resources Department Minister Duraimurugan, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan, Municipal administration and water supply department Chief Secretary D Karthikeyan, GCC commissioner J Radhakrishnan, CMWSSB Managing Director T G Vinay and other senior officials were part of the event.