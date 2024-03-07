CM Stalin inaugurates various projects for GCC and Metro water department

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated 15 projects of the Greater Chennai Corporation at a cost of Rs 10.13 crores.

He also laid the foundation stone for 11 new projects at an estimated cost of Rs 28.50 crores at a ceremony held at Mayor Chittibabu Park in Kolathur. The park was inaugurated by him.

He also handed over sewing machines to 355 students of Anitha Achiever's Academy.

CM also inaugurated two projects at a cost of Rs 26.86 crores that are being implemented in collaboration with Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and Public Works Department, CMDA and Highways Department.

He also laid the foundation stone for 7 new projects valued at Rs 176.90 crores.

The Integrated Child Development Center developed at a cost of Rs 35 lakhs was inaugurated at GKM Colony.

Several multipurpose buildings were inaugurated in Kolathur, constructed at a cost of Rs 35 lakhs.

The CM also laid the foundation of new projects on behalf of Greater Chennai Corporation including crematorium, multipurpose buildings, community health center, indoor boxing stadium and badminton court.

The new buildings after the demolition of two dilapidated school buildings in GCC limits will also be undertaken.

Another project of 200 feet pedestrian foot over bridge flyover will also be constructed at Senthil Nagar Junction on the Chennai Inner Ring Road on behalf of Highways Department at a cost of Rs 15.42 crore.

Following this, Chief Minister presented laptops to 127 students, college fees to 250 students and spectacles to 750 beneficiaries on behalf of Dr Aggarwal Eye Hospital.