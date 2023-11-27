Begin typing your search...

CM Stalin inaugurates statue of Former PM VP Singh at Presidency College

Stalin made an announcement in the assembly session in April that a statue of VP Singh will be erected in Chennai under Article 110, to honour the former Prime Minister.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 Nov 2023 6:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-27 07:14:52.0  )
CM Stalin unveils the statue of late PM V P Singh at Presidency College (Photo: Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday, inaugurated the newly erected statue of Former Prime Minister of India, Vishwanath Pratap Singh (VP Singh) on his death anniversary at Presidency College campus.

Akhilesh Yadav, Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was the chief guest of the function.

VP Singh's wife, Sita Kumari and sons, Abhai Singh and Ajeya Pratap Singh were also present.

It is also reported that CM MK Stalin will deliver the speech at the function at Kalaivanar Arangam.

Online Desk

