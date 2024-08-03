CM Stalin inaugurates renovated Guindy National Park

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the newly renovated Guindy National Park on Saturday.

The park that was renovated at a cost of Rs 30 crores sports a fresh look with a children's library, auditorium, a hall for special events and information placards explaining the nature of various birds and animals.

Over 9 lakh people visit the park every year and it attracts a lot of crowd on weekends.

With an aim of making it a more engaging experience, the latest renovations include a more natural setting with trees and structures of nests and animal statues.

During the inauguration, the chief minister flagged off nine latest technology vehicles, launched by the forest department, that can be put to use inside the park.