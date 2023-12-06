CM Stalin deploys more ministers to intensify flood relief

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday deployed more ministers to coordinate and intensify the flood relief works in the state capital.

According to a release issued by the state government, Chief Minister Stalin has issued orders to deploy more ministers to intensify the flood relief works.

State law minister S Reghupathy has been appointed in charge of K K Nagar and MGR Nagar, while state environment minister Siva Ve Meiyyanathan would oversee intensification of flood relief in Semmanchery and Perumbakkam, which are among the most flooded parts of the city now.

State BC welfare minister Raja Kannappan has been deputed to Royapuram. State school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been instructed to lead intensification of flood relief works in Arumbakkam in addition to K K Nagar, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar and Ambattur.

State industries minister TRB Rajaa has been entrusted with the responsibility of assisting the state disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran by collating information from television and social media on the complaints received from affected people and coordinating the necessary assistance.

State forest minister M Mathiventhan and party MP KRN Rajesh Kumar have been ordered to engage in flood relief works in Tiruvottiyur.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin inspected the Cooum River mouth to personally inspect the high tide line and the flow of flood water into the sea.