CM Stalin allocates Rs 21 crore for development of Amma Unavagams in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at an Amma Canteen in the city and issued orders to refurbish the canteens in Chennai at a cost of Rs 21 crore.

The announced sum would be spent on renovating the canteens and purchasing new kitchen utensils for them, he stated.p

Stalin visited the Amma Canteen in ward 122 (Teynampet) and reviewed its functioning and checked the quality of food supplied there. He also interacted with the beneficiaries and the staff.

Following complaints of the kitchen utensils being in bad shape in many Amma Canteens, the Chief Minister issued orders to replace them with new utensils and equipment at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Issuing orders to renovate the canteens at Rs 14 crore, the CM also advised the state ministers, MLAs, and local body representatives to personally inspect the Amma Canteens in their areas and extend all possible support to them.

Stalin also directed to maintain the cleanliness of the kitchens and prepare nutritious food of good quality to benefit the needy.

The government was making all efforts to ensure the continuous functioning of the 388 Amma Canteens launched in the 200 divisions and seven government hospitals in the previous AIADMK regime for the benefit of the poor. Significantly, as many as 1.05 lakh beneficiaries consume food daily in the canteens, which supplied food about four crore times in one year alone, a release issued by the state government said.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation supplies the required rice and wheat to the canteens, while the Tamil Nadu Urban Cooperative Society (TUCS) provides them with groceries and LPG cylinders.

The Self Help Group members who work in the canteens are paid Rs 300 each per day, for which the government spent Rs 148.4 crore in the last three years, the release said, in a veiled response to charges made by the principal opposition party AIADMK about the alleged neglect of the Amma Canteens.

Altogether, Rs 469 crore has been spent for the Amma Canteens in the city.