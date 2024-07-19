CM Stalin allocates Rs 21 crore for development of Amma Unavagams

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has allocated a budget of Rs 21 crore for the development of Amma Canteens in the city, as reported by Maalai Malar.

On Friday, Stalin inspected the quality of food and hygiene standards at an Amma Unavagam in Teynampet. He made enquiries with customers who were eating there about the quality of the food served.

Stalin also posed questions to the employees regarding the food preparation methods at the outlet.

The CM has directed to take efforts for efficient management of the 388 Amma Unavagams across 200 wards of the Chennai Corporation. He has also asked ministers and MLAs to supervise the functioning of the canteens and do the needful.

From the total budget of Rs 21 crore allocated for the canteens, Rs 7 crore is earmarked to buy cooking utensils and Rs 14 crore to renovate the outlets.

CM Stalin has also directed to maintain the cleanliness of the kitchens and prepare nutritious food of good quality to benefit the needy.