CM must direct anger at corrupt Ministers, hits back Annamalai

MADURAI/CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai wondered why Chief Minister MK Stalin was annoyed at the arrest of V Senthilbalaji. The CM on his televised address was talking beyond his limits criticising the arrest of his Cabinet Minister, who has been facing the case since 2014 and there is no room for political vendetta.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, Annamalai said, the CBI might take action against the DMK-led government any time against irregularities in the Chennai Metro Rail project. Fearing such action, the state has been insisting upon the CBI for taking prior permission. CM Stalin’s anger should be directed at his corrupt Ministers. It’s the same Stalin, who raised his voice against Senthilbalaji seven years ago, but currently he talks in favour of him.

Moreover, ‘Dravidian Model’ led state could not provide medical treatment in GH for arrested Senthilbalaji, who wanted treatment in a private hospital, added Annamalai

Taking to Twitter, the state vice-president of BJP Narayanan Thirupathy questioned whether CM Stalin is opposing the Supreme Court.

“Are you (MK Stalin) warning the Supreme Court for ordering the ED to continue its duty? How come a person develops a heart ailment within hours? In spite of knowing that it was the SC that ordered for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the complaint that is 10 years old? What compels Stalin to oppose and warn the Supreme Court in order to support V Senthilbalaji? Why so much support for a person involved in a cheating scam of cash for jobs?” he asked.