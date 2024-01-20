Closed toilets at Tirusulam railway station irk passengers

CHENNAI: Closed toilets have become a common scenario at the railway stations. It causes trouble for commuters, especially women and children who travel long distances.

In this context, the train commuters are facing difficulties at Tirusulam railway station. They face hardship due to permanently closed toilets at the station.

Tirusulam railway station is one of the crucial railway stations in the city due to its proximity to the Chennai International Airport.

It was known that the tender for the toilet expired and since then the restrooms have been kept closed.

“The tender for the toilet was over and it was closed for more than one month. The lack of toilets causes trouble for us as well as for the commuters. The passengers who come from other places are the worst affected due to it,” said P Ravanan, a resident.

Most of the train passengers, airport staff, and the people travelling to the close by mall use this railway station.

Meanwhile, staff at the railway station said, “The renovation works of the toilets will be over within a year after the tender is allotted.”

In many cases, there is a lack of contractors as most of them are hesitant to take the contract at the rate issued by the railways. Closure of toilets has led to open urination and defecation in many areas where the public toilets have been closed.

When contacted a railway employee at the Tirusulam railway station, said that the tender is over for the toilets, and as soon as the tender is awarded the toilets will be opened again.