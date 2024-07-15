Closed subway leads to dangerous track crossings at Perambur Loco Works station

CHENNAI: The number of fatalities and accidents due to trespassing on tracks at railway stations is huge. According to the official data, there were 3,016 trespassing accidents in 2023-24 in the Chennai division of Southern Railway.

In many cases, passengers’ disregard for rules, thereby endangering their own safety caused the accidents.

However, in Perambur Loco Works station, passengers are forced to use the tracks, as the only subway which connects the platforms has been closed for a long time. “The subway was closed for more than a year ago. So, we don’t have a choice but to walk through the tracks despite knowing the dangers, as Express trains pass through this way often,” said P Saravanan, a commuter.

There is no foot-overbridge in the station leaving commuters at the mercy of the rail tracks. It was found that many senior citizens and people with luggage struggle to cross the tracks quickly.

“When it rains, the subway would get inundated, and so it was closed for the repairs. The construction was completed in a proper manner. We’ve filed many complaints about this issue but no action was taken. The area is very prone to accidents,” averred U Gunasekaran, an auto rickshaw driver at the station.

When contacted, an employee in the railway station said: “The subway has remained closed for more than a year. But, currently there are plans to complete the work within a few months.”