Close shave for passengers after K'taka govt bus goes up in flames near Chennai

CHENNAI: A passenger bus from Karnataka went up in flames after the bus rammed onto a truck near Tiruverkadu, early Saturday morning. The rear part of the truck too caught fire, police said.

The 22 passengers in the bus and the bus crew managed to get down before the bus went up in flames and there was no serious injuries to any person.

The incident happened around 5 am. The Karnataka government bus from Bengaluru was on its way to the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) at Koyambedu when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed onto a truck which was taking a right turn at a traffic signal.

The front part of the bus hit the rear of the truck and the passengers inside got startled. As the passengers got down and were looking at the damage caused to the bus, thick smoke started emanating from the vehicle and it went up in flames. A portion of the truck caught fire too.

Soon, Fire tenders from Koyambedu and Maduravoyal rushed to the scene and put out the fire after an ordeal that lasted about an hour.

Traffic was affected in the stretch and traffic police personnel diverted vehicles in an alternate route. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.