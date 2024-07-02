Clip of trans person assaulting migrant worker on train in Chennai Beach-Tambaram section goes viral

CHENNAI: In yet another incident of harassment on board a suburban train, a trans woman reportedly abused some migrant workers on an EMU service in the Chennai Beach-Tambaram section.

The video, which went viral on Monday, shows the plight of a group of migrant workers who were subjected to physical harassment. Shockingly, the trans woman is seen slapping one the members of the group.

It is said that the trans woman, who boarded an EMU service at Guindy, started assaulting a youth who refused to give her money. The transwoman also snatched the headsets of those who did not pay her.

Regular commuters, while reacting to the incident, confirmed that such cases happen most of the days and also go unchecked. Migrant workers are easy victims as they prefer not to lodge a police complaint, passengers noted.

“The unruliness by trans persons is a clear case of human rights violation and it is a daily menace on suburban routes,” said a commuter T Selvan. The passengers demanded the authorities to take stringent action against the trans woman in the video.

“Recently at Arakkonam station, a few police personnel were found spending time on mobile phones instead of patrolling the railway station. The police don’t take stern action on trans persons, who often throw tantrums and use abusive language against those who refuse to give them money,” said Naina Masilamani, president of Arakkonam Rail Passengers Association.

When contacted, a senior official attached to the Government Railway Police said that the issue has already been addressed and orders have been issued to take action against the trans woman in question.